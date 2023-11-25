Take advantage of these discounts to build your gaming PC.

PcComponentes’ Black Friday ends on November 26

A few weeks ago PcComponentes began its Black Friday deals and it is already coming to an end. You still have a few days to find the best discounts on computers, graphics or peripherals like keyboards. With these prices you can set up your gaming setup more economically because there are discounts of up to 40% throughout its catalog. Here is a list of some of the most notable ones that you cannot miss.

If you want to play most demanding video games Graphically, you’ll need the right components. A good computer will allow you to get the maximum potential out of game graphics, making the experience is more complete. Peripherals are very important to achieve fluid gameplay even in the most action scenes, so we propose some essential products for this objective.

5 products on offer to assemble your video game set up

In the following selection you have very diverse products computer related and designed to play video games. A good set up cannot lack a gaming keyboard and mousealthough you can buy a very complete laptop for less than a thousand euros.

MSI Katana 15: Gaming laptops are already equipped with the best components for playing video games. This MSI model is a brutal computer with procesador Intel Core i7-12650H, 16 GB RAM and a 1 TB SSD storage that speeds up the computer. This set comes with a graphics card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 which makes the difference on a visual level with the most realistic video games. And it also highlights its 15.6 inch Full HD screen with 144 Hz refresh rate.MSI Katana 15

AOC 24G2SPAE/BK: It’s no use having a powerful computer without a monitor to match. With the new technological advances It has become very important to have a screen with an adaptive refresh rate for avoid annoying flickering problems. In that sense, this 23.8-inch AOC monitor is perfect because it has 165Hz refresh ratemore than twice the industry standard, Adaptive Sync and AMD FreeSync technology. The screen has very narrow bezels and has integrated speakers to enjoy the definitive experience.AOC 24G2SPAE/BK

Logitech G502 Hero: In computer video games the mouse becomes the most important tool because it can be the difference between victory and defeat. This Logitech model has a HERO sensor of up to 25,000 dpi, which guarantees the maximum precision in the movements. It is a very complete gaming peripheral with 11 programmable buttons and a wheel button with several modes to personalize your experience of game. It has up to five 3.6 gram weights that can be alternated, modifying the sensation of movement, and it has RGB lighting.Logitech G502 Hero

Logitech G213 Prodigy: Logitech products give very good results like this gaming keyboard. It has a design compact, comfortable and durable with integrated palm rest to prevent joint fatigue. It is made of good quality materials and the keys are backlit with 5 different zones and more than 16.8 million colors that can be changed. It is a device splash resistant y al polvo.Logitech G213 Prodigy

Razer Wolverine V2: Finally, we cannot ignore the use of controllers for many video games. Razer is one of the most prestigious brands in this sense and this xbox controller It has high compatibility with computers. Its ergonomics stand out, improving grip considerably and it has all the necessary buttons included. a direction cross. It has two multifunction buttons on the front that can be remapped with the app, connects by cable and has 3.5mm jack for headphones.Razer Wolverine V2

