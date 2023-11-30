What is happening with the cheapest O2 rate? In a mysterious way, it appears and disappears without a trace, becoming a phoenix of cheap fiber and mobile subscriptions that many users want, but which are not always available. Now, in addition, the operator is not only going to stop offering this, but it will also withdraw another of its rates. In any case, you have a few hours left to hire them. Hurry up!

Marketing or technical strategy to compete with its competition at times when other operators are in a better situation. Or perhaps, the meaning of curious use of this rate so economical of O2 is something else. The point is that it is not common in the sector.

It leaves as soon as it arrived

We recently mentioned in a news story that O2 had recovered the cheapest fiber and mobile rate, the one that allows you to enjoy the service for a cost of 35 euros per month. At the time we commented that, due to the timing, it seemed that O2 had recovered it to stop the sweet moment that rivals like Digi were having with the release of new rates.

Now, a few weeks later, with the beginning of December, O2 will withdraw the fee again. Due to this, users will be left without the opportunity to contract 300 Mb fiber with 35 GB of 5G online data at the price that was being offered of 35 euros. In addition, it is possible to pay 5 and 10 euros for adding additional lines 10 and 40 GB respectively. It is, without a doubt, a very good offer, and if you booked it while it was available, you will continue to enjoy that rate.

Starting December 1, the only fiber rates that will be available, until the next change, will have prices of 38, 42 and 50 euros. The cheapest of these includes 500 Mb with 50 GB of data, while the intermediate one has the same fiber, but increases the data up to 100 GB. Finally, the 50 euro fee doubles fiber capacity up to 1 GB and also increases 5G data up to 200 GB.

Goodbye to another very juicy rate

The O2 rate update in this run-up to December 2023 shows another disappearance. In this case it is curious, since it is not a rate that has been available for a long period of time, but rather it is the still new rate of 5G mobile line with 75 GB for 15 euros per month. It is very possible that this rate was received with good impressions by customers and that O2 has decided to convert it into another intermittent plan that recovers when the market requires it.

With its absence, what O2 users will have the opportunity to contract when talking about mobile-only lines are rates of 10 and 20 euros that provide 20 GB and 150 GB respectively. The truth is that an intermediate level such as 15 euros with 75 GB helped users to whom 20 GB seemed too little and 150 GB too much, they had their perfect rate. In any case, as we indicated, it cannot be ruled out that O2’s plan includes the recovery of this rate in the future.

Now the question that many users ask is when will he come back again the 35 euro O2 rate or if, this time, we will not see it again. It’s hard to know what O2’s plans are, but you can’t say they aren’t playing their cards smart. The statistics and the impact they are having on the public, with more and more people admitting to having switched to O2, make it clear that the Telefónica operator is doing things well. In any case, don’t forget that the rate is still available today and will not disappear until tomorrow, December 1.