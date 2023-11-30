loading…

Hamas frees 2 Russian-Israeli women as part of ceasefire extension deal. Photo/NBC News

GAZA TRACK – Islamic resistance group Hamas returned to free the hostages Israel as part of the ceasefire . A total of 16 hostages in Gaza were handed over to Israeli officials on Wednesday local time or the second and final day of the extension of the ceasefire.

“Under the terms of the Qatari-mediated deal, 30 Palestinians – 16 minors and 14 women – will be released on Wednesday in return,” said Majed Al-Ansari, a spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, in a statement as quoted by Reuters , Thursday (30/11/2023).

Ansari said two Russian citizens and four Thai citizens were released outside the framework of the agreement, while the 10 Israelis released included five people who held dual citizenship. They are a dual citizen from the Netherlands, who is also a minor, three from Germany, and one from the United States (US).

The freed hostages were among about 240 people captured by the Hamas armed group during an attack on southern Israel on October 7, in which Israel said 1,200 people were killed. In response, Israel carried out bombing of Gaza which has killed more than 15,000 Gazans, according to health authorities in the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office previously identified the two Russian-Israeli women released on Wednesday evening as Yelena Trupanov (50) and Irena Tati (73).

Video from Hamas’ armed wing showed the women being handed over to the ICRC and expelled from the Gaza Strip.

Discussions on Extending the Truce

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv. This is his third visit to the region since the October 7 attack and is scheduled to meet with Israeli leaders to discuss extending a temporary ceasefire and increasing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Two Palestinian officials told Reuters that talks were continuing over a possible extension of the ceasefire, which is scheduled to end on Thursday morning local time, but no agreement had been reached.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu would hold a security meeting later Wednesday.