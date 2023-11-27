loading…

On the last day of the ceasefire, Hamas released 11 hostages in exchange for 33 Palestinian prisoners. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Military Israel said that 11 hostages were being held Hamas Of Gaza Strip in the October 7 attack was on his way back to the country on the final day of a four-day ceasefire.

“Based on information received from the Red Cross, 11 hostages are currently on their way to Israeli territory,” the Israeli military said in a statement as quoted by Al Arabiya, Tuesday (28/11/2023).

According to Qatar, which is the mediator, the eleven people have dual citizenship: three are French, two are German and six are Argentinian.

“In return, 33 Palestinians will be released from Israeli prisons,” Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said in X.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day pause in fighting in Gaza starting last Friday, with a total of 50 hostages to be released during the period in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Eleven hostages and 33 detainees were freed on Monday under the terms of the deal, bringing the two hostages to the specified total.

Several foreign prisoners have been released from Gaza separately.

Earlier on Monday, a two-day extension of the ceasefire was agreed, requiring at least 10 hostages to be released from the Gaza Strip every day in exchange for three times as many prisoners being held by Israel.