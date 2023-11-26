The sales continue and continue, and after Black Friday the discounts do not end, giving with Cyber ​​Monday a kind of validation to all those who did not want or could not buy their favorite device during Friday. Practically all stores now combine both campaigns.

Amazon is one of them and maintains practically its entire catalog Black Friday on sale, including the PlayStation 5, one of the clear protagonists of these days. For 469 euros you can have it, below the official price, but the pack also includes EA Sports FC 24, the heir to the old FIFA.

If you don’t like football, there are more options for the same price, like this pack with God of War: Ragnarok, a very high-level Sony exclusive, one of the best of this generation without a doubt. For a little more, 499 euros, Carrefour has the console but with Spider-Man 2, just released.

They are games that last many many hours and are also among the best sellers of 2023, they are not second-rate titles by any means.

What is clear is that the opportunities to buy a cheaper PlayStation 5 have multiplied now that the many stock problems that have dragged on for years have finally ended, but the stores have also thrown in the rest these days.

Not only have we seen many very good offers on PS5 but also during Black Friday The price of Xbox Series S, Series X and all Nintendo Switches, including OLED ones, have plummeted.

At the price, which is good, several more things must be added. The first of them is that shipping is completely free to any part of Spain through Amazon and Carrefour, and also if you have a Prime account you can have the console at home in just one day.

Not only that, but Amazon’s return period has been extended until January 31, after Christmas and also after Three Wise Men. This is because obviously many purchases made during this period are gifts that will be given on the 25th or in January, so it is possible that for some reason they will have to be returned.

