The evolution around the topic of vehicle lighting continues inexorably, apparently thanks to Yamaha we are at the dawn of a new evolutionary step

November 28, 2023

Although i fariLaser have already been present in the automotive world for about ten years, but exclusively for luxury cars, in motorcycles, only BMW in 2016 with the K1600GT offers the presence of a laser light. The advantage of this technology is all in the depth of lighting, the disadvantage has until now been relative to a cost of really important production (which also affects the possibility of replacement in the event of an accident) and then from weight, which is also excessive especially in a “peripheral” area of ​​the motorbike. In short, up to now everything has convinced the world’s major manufacturers to hold on to headlight technology Ledcheaper, lighter and sufficiently effective.

Yamaha however he has recently filed some patents very interesting, which could really offer a boost to a rather seductive technology. Think that a laser headlight can increase the lighting depth up to approximately 600 meters, far beyond another technology, it’s pretty amazing; and yet, this is what could happen

The idea is simple and therefore brilliant. If the problem was the weight and cost of each individual Laser lamp, Yamaha imagined and patented a system that involves the installation of a single Laser in the heart of the motorbike, in a central area, close to its center of gravity; several will start from here optical cables which will bring lighting to each individual user, front and rear lights, indicators, dashboard. Whatever requires lighting, whether for service or to illuminate the road, it will be able to count on a tremendously effective and efficient light “generator”.

Although it is likely that future lighting systems will use a mixed system between LEDs and Lasers to take advantage of the goodness of the former in the short range and the incredible depth of action of the latter, the benefits are not only aimed at the effective greater yield of the system. In fact, the actual possibility of limiting the general weight of the motorbike seems concrete, especially in areas far from the center of gravity with benefits in terms of driveability and general performance.