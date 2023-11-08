The countdown that will accompany Formula 1 towards the long-awaited Las Vegas Grand Prix has begun. The weekend starting on Thursday next week promises to be very interesting, if only for the many new features that we will see in the first edition of the event. The race will start at 10pm on Saturday evening, the location is announced as a new standard in terms of shows, we hear of a track that will allow incredible top speeds for a city circuit and a parade of VIPs and great personalities is expected .

There is also another ‘first time’, a novelty that the general public may be less interested in, but which on paper could change several aspects in the future economy of the Formula 1 world championship. Liberty Media has exposed itself first hand deciding to organize and promote the Las Vegas Grand Prix independently, without intermediaries. Theoretically, having fewer structures involved means increasing potential earnings and having greater decision-making power, but it involves huge financial investments.

Photo by: Liberty Media

The Las Vegas track

Liberty Media has currently exceeded its planned investment of 400 million dollars by 10%, having to provide for the construction of permanent structures (including a large building that will house the garage and race management, which together with the preparation of the track cost 280 million dollars) in addition to the usual set-up work that all city race promoters take on, i.e. barriers, bridges, paddocks and control and safety services plus staff for traffic management.

Several cost items are intended to be amortized over time (the contract provides for the Las Vegas GP until 2032) others are one-off, such as that relating to the sumptuous ceremony that will inaugurate the event on Wednesday evening.

The trend of the 2023 world championship did not play in Liberty’s favour, Formula 1 arrives in Las Vegas with the world championship verdicts already in the archive for some time and with values ​​on the field that do not help to charge the day before with adrenaline.

The confirmation comes from the box office, which still has tickets available, but in Las Vegas they are convinced that the start of the weekend will coincide with the expected sell-out announcement. Although it will not be possible to have a clear idea of ​​the delicate cost/income ratio after the first edition (considering that many investments are spread over several years), on the Monday after the tender Liberty will however have a rough indication of the effectiveness of the operation financial.

If the findings were to confirm positive, an unprecedented scenario could open up. Liberty Media has so far always dealt with the promoters who organize the individual races, in some cases private individuals, in others the government agencies of the countries that focus on Formula 1 as a global showcase. For Liberty there are no risks, he asks for and obtains the fee agreed with the organizer, who must then cover the expenses with ticket proceeds, hospitality rental and some small sponsors, given that Formula 1 monopolizes the signage on the track .

However, if there is the possibility of increasing profits, Liberty Media (as in Las Vegas) could skip this step, making agreements directly with the cities, the racetracks or with the national federations and taking on the rest of the work.

The difficulties could be linked to the specific needs of the host countries, but there would also be the advantages of having an experienced structure working full time that knows well the specific problems linked to the organization and promotion of a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

All this would also lead to an increase in turnover, and with it the growth of the value of Formula 1 itself, an aspect to which Liberty Media is very attentive. Las Vegas could be a watershed, and beyond the sporting verdicts and the highly anticipated setting that we will see for the first time, the financial feedback that will arrive in the days following the first and historic checkered flag that will wave at midnight will be very important.

