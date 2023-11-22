Although we tend to consider the side dish as the main course, Formula 1 still has its highlight in the action on the track. Confirmations in this sense were not necessary, but in any case Las Vegas reaffirmed the order of things, thanks to the fifty laps of the race that silenced those who were ready to set fire to the cannons to see Liberty’s great bet collapse. Average.

Formula 1 is an atypical sport, it has in its DNA the continuous challenge towards new technical horizons, yet it also has within it a part of ultra-conservative supporters, ready to lash out against any innovation, be it sporting, technical or organisational.

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Las Vegas was an example. Criticized before it even began, by Max Verstappen and by a phalanx of detractors who were opposed regardless of an event that in fact took no space away from anyone, adding and not replacing. A sort of anger that has found fertile ground on social media, a reality that unfortunately cannot be ignored, especially by those who have invested in it, taking advantage of the positive wave without considering that sooner or later the ebb will also arrive. The idea has been sold that Vegas is destined to become the guideline of Formula 1 of the future, that the pre-weekend show is one step away from replacing the race itself, that Liberty Media is ready to turn the drivers into clowns (copyright Max Verstappen).

Once the weekend is over, more concrete assessments emerge. The entry into the calendar of stages such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas has allowed Liberty Media to ease the pressure a bit with the promoters of historic races such as Spa and Monza, who are unable to guarantee even just a third of the amounts paid from the new locations. In the end there is only one fund, if certain stages are able to pay more, those who cannot exceed certain sums also benefit indirectly. That is, at least for now.

The loose ends for the future of Las Vegas

Formula 1 aspires to a global vision, but when it comes to convenience of schedules it is impossible to please audiences across the globe. Las Vegas, as an event in itself, is designed with the American approach for the American public, and since it is an event per year Liberty Media must have the courage to believe in it completely. The search for a compromise that would not disappoint the European public led to a program with exhausting hours for those who worked on the track, exposing themselves to great risks in the event of extraordinary events.

As luck would have it, the extraordinary achievement came after just eight minutes of activity on the track in the FP1 session. A lot has been said and written about the ‘manhole covers’ case, and if we catalog what happened as an unfortunate circumstance that can happen on a street circuit (even if there is staff both on the organizational front and at the FIA ​​delegated to supervise these aspects) it still remains a It’s a stretch to see a free practice session take place between 02.30 and 04.00 in the morning. The negative reaction triggered led to the need to evacuate the stands (the security staff finished their work shift at 02:00) with significant damage to popularity and image.

If the objective of Las Vegas is above all to make inroads with the American public, a test session at dawn and a race in the late evening (the start was at 1 am on the East Coast) is not exactly the best.

The CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Renee Wilm, confirmed that the choice of times is the result of a compromise to allow European fans to be able to watch the race “with a cup of coffee at six or seven in the morning, that is, like we do in the United States when there are European races.”

A compromise that probably does not satisfy both sides of the ocean, and which certainly complicates the work of those on the track. A start of the race at 5pm local time (midnight in Europe) would be to be evaluated in view of the next editions, but in general the priority should be to allow the maximum possible locally, wherever Formula 1 stops, and especially if the stop is in the country in which it intends to make inroads.

Another aspect that could be improved is the placement in the calendar. One of the most strenuous races of all was placed in sequence with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a twenty-two hour flight away. It will be like this again next year, given that after Las Vegas there will be the Qatar Grand Prix, followed in turn by the final round in Abu Dhabi.

Is such a demanding triple at the end of a season with twenty-four Grands Prix really the only possible solution? In the end everything will be fine, because the organizational machine of Formula 1 is as incredible as the single-seaters we see on the track, but there will always be a small risk that tiredness could be the cause of an error or unexpected event. It has to be taken into account.

Photo by: Erik Junius

Verstappen overtakes Leclerc’s Ferrari during the Las Vegas GP, accompanying the Monegasque on the escape route

Verstappen’s message

The best race of 2023 (not a titanic undertaking, but that’s how it is) swept away almost everything, but the days preceding the Las Vegas Grand Prix were conditioned by Max Verstappen, who arrived in Nevada in a bomber version, at motto of “1% sport, 99% show”, referring to the event that was about to begin. Christian Horner tried to mend the rift, revealing that Max is uncomfortable in all activities outside of those on the track, but then it was Verstappen himself who explained (this time by arguing).

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

DJ Martin Garrix performs after the podium ceremony

“I don’t find much point in coming to a Grand Prix just to party or see a DJ show, I mean, you can do this all over the world, you can go to Ibiza right? I honestly don’t like to think that there are fans who come to the track to have a few drinks with their friends without actually understanding what we are doing and what we are putting into play to perform at our best. I love Las Vegas, but this is not where I want to drive an F1 car.” Max doesn’t say nonsense things, far from it, but it’s jarring that he didn’t say it on the eve of his Dutch Grand Prix or the Austrian Grand Prix, where the ‘oranges’ concentrated on track activity were not a very large percentage.

Las Vegas did not welcome the Silverstone crowd or the Monza fans to the stands (and to the immense paddock club), but if access to the tracks were reserved only for great motorsport enthusiasts, we would see less than half the spectators that every year they attend Formula 1 Grands Prix.

We discover nothing in saying that in the USA Formula 1 is a niche sport, this is Liberty Media’s big bet. Claiming today to have the stands in Miami and Las Vegas packed with hyper-enthusiasts is pure fantasy, at the moment the sold-outs are guaranteed by the package, which also combines the Grand Prix with other activities that represent a cost for those who organize it all. It is a seeding phase, then the moment will come when Formula 1 will propose itself on its own, without support, and at that point it will be understood whether the investment has been successful or not.

Read also: