The surprise is George Russell who brought Mercedes to the top of the time table of the third free practice session in the Las Vegas GP with a time of 1’34″093 obtained on the soft tyres. The Englishman from the Star obtained the performance on lap 5, a sign that the tires take some time to warm up and do not give their best on the first lap on the Nevada Strip at night.

It was a session that heated up in the last ten minutes and it shouldn’t be surprising if we see an unusual time list with Oscar Piastri second with the McLaren, 398 thousandths behind the leading W14 and Logan Sargeant surprising third with the Williams half a second away. The American stands out in the third sector which is the fastest, taking advantage of the speed of the FW45. If the US driver did well, his teammate lost the rear of his car and hit the wall with his left rear: the tire broke off the rim and began to bounce on the straight, imposing the red flag while the Ferrari were diving for the flying lap.

Result: the Ferraris are 16th with Charles Leclerc and 17th with Carlos Sainz, but their time is the one with the mediums, when they were standing out great. The reds were unable to qualify, but the feeling is that the Scuderia is very competitive. The technicians unloaded the SF-23 by removing the Spa version wing to move on to the flat main profile of Monza, slightly loading the lower wing, adding the second element to the beam wing which wasn’t there yesterday.

Having said that Ferrari seems to be in contention for pole (Sainz will have to serve 10 positions on the grid), the behavior of Red Bull remains to be analysed: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are locked in the grip of the two Williams and this says a lot about the champion team of world. Max never found a clean lap, demonstrating his dislike for this track: he found himself with a car going the wrong way that was exiting an escape route, while he was entering it and found himself in another critical situation. In Red Bull they kept a more powerful aerodynamic configuration than the red one, but lowered the RB19. Perez is very close to his “captain”, a sign that Milton Keynes is getting better.

In seventh place is Fernando Alonso with Aston Martin: the Verdona’s gap is six tenths, but he is in the leading group, while Lance Stroll is further back in 13th place.

Lewis Hamilton did not shine, but the seven-time world champion was not perfect in the flying lap, preferring like Russell to dedicate the first part of the session to a long race simulation with the mediums (he did 15 laps) to gather useful information for tomorrow, but the black arrow will also be competitive in qualifying.

Valtteri Bottas’ weekend continues positively with Alfa Romeo: the Finn is ninth with the C43, with GUanyu Zhou only 15th, having great difficulty braking with the constant locking of the front. The top 10 is completed by Kevin Magnussen’s Haas with the new VF-23. The Dane, after suffering an involuntary closure from Leclerc, tried to return the “courtesy” to the Monegasque while waiting for the Ferrari: childish. Nico Hulkenberg struggled more with the Haas in the old configuration and was 12th, immediately behind a lazy Norris who remained covered with the McLaren.

Alpine was in difficulty with Esteban Ocon 14th and Pierre Gasly 19th: the Enstone team made an attempt to try the trail with the two drivers, who for once were diligent in helping each other. The AlphaTauri doesn’t like Las Vegas with a lot of drag and little aerodynamic efficiency: Yuki Tsumoda is 18th. The Japanese is content to stay ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, who is last. That’s enough for him, for now…