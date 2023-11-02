Las Vegans (or Las Veganisten?) tear down the tent as a protest against the measures that the F1 race entails.

Trouble in Paradise, in this case assuming that Las Vegas is some kind of paradise. Las Vegas, the most famous city in the American state of Nevada, is the home of the latest Formula 1 Grand Prix. The Las Vegas GP is the only new track on the calendar in 2023. It will be a street circuit.

Preparation

Preparations for the race have of course been in full swing for a while, but now the race is really coming. And the Las Vegans (or whatever you want to call the locals) are already noticing it. One of the biggest drawbacks of the race is that the spectators have to sit in the stands. Many (dining) places offer a view of the race, so why would you pay a lot of money for a ticket to sit in the stands? In this way, local establishments are put under pressure to charge extremely high prices for the weekend, otherwise they will barricade the view. From your own restaurant, yes.

To block

Speaking of the latter: measures have already been taken in more public places to ban non-paying spectators for the Las Vegas GP. Pedestrian bridges that normally allow pedestrians to walk across the street without zebra crossings are now also above the circuit. But the organizers are not to be taken for granted. The police have applied foil to the glass panels of those pedestrian bridges, to block the view for the F1 race.

Vandalism

Unfortunately also on the pedestrian bridge that is currently very popular, namely one that is located between hotel The Venetian and the well-known Sphere. The latter is a recent hype and an attraction in Vegas for many people. Then it is at least annoying that the best spot for views (and photos) of the Sphere is blocked. People have taken matters into their own hands and roughly removed the foil themselves. Tourists make good use of it, but the F1 organization is of course not happy with this.

How?

But who molested the foil? That is not clear. According to Jalopnik, there is anyway dissatisfaction surrounding the race in Vegas and it could be an action by the local population as a kind of statement. On the other hand, it could just be the tourists who wanted to take a photo of the Sphere and pulled the foil hard enough until it came off. (via Las Vegas Review Journal)

