Larisa’s voice hooked us from the first moment. With impressive strength, the talent of the Malú team once again opts for rock for this performance.

His performance has caused a lot of talk among the coaches, who have dedicated a few words to him praising his effort and talent.

Singing a renewed version of Stayin’ Alive by Bee Gees, Larisa has left her skin on stage and has captured everyone’s attention. The talent has conquered the public with her strength, proving to be an expert in the genre. Hit play to relive it!