Baldur’s Gate 3 announces a physical version through the deluxe edition on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, with a map, stickers and all kinds of extra content.

Running Studios has closed a round week, first with the announcement of the nominations for The Game Awards, where it starts as a favorite, then confirming that they will announce the release date on Xbox at The Game Awards themselves (it smells like a “shadow drop”) and now announcing the physical edition.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released in physical format on first quarter of 2024 (no date defined yet) with a single Deluxe edition, but at a very good price (79,99 euros) para PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X y PC.

In an exclusive collector’s box, the Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 will also include a poster, 3-disc soundtrack, map, patches, stickers…

In addition, of course, to the game in physical format: en PS5 will come on two discs, on Xbox Series X it will come on three discs. On PC it is somewhat different, since the disk will simply give you a Steam key (but you will have to insert the disk).

Reservations are made through their website.

The content of Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition

Its price is 79.99 euros on the three platforms (the price of the basic game, digitally, is 59.99 euros), and its launch will be in the first quarter of 2024.

Reservations can be made, for now, through its website, in the absence of other stores confirming whether they will receive copies of this Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition.

For now, Baldur’s Gate 3 It is available on Steam, PS5, and this December it will be released on Xbox Series X and Series S, but the expected physical edition will be released in the first quarter of 2024, only through a Deluxe Edition full of physical and digital gifts.

Larian’s role-playing game is the favorite to win up to eight awards at The Game Awards, including Game of the Year, Best Direction, Best Soundtrack, Best Narrative and Best Performance (Neil Newbon as Astarion), although it competes head-to-head against Alan Wake 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.