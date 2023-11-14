Baldur’s Gate 3 leads the nominations for The Game Awards and Larian Studios promises that this week there will be news about the Xbox version and in physical format.

Running Studios has been the great winner of the nominations for The Game Awards 2023, whose game Baldur’s Gate 3 It has garnered eight nominations (along with Alan Wake 2, the game with the most).

Taking advantage of the excitement, Larian Studios has published a tweet dropping that there will be news about Baldur’s Gate 3 this week. “Xbox fans, and physical fans, watch this space for a formal announcement. It’s going to be a busy week…”

Larian Studios seems to confirm that the release date announcement of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Series X|S and the physical version for PlayStation 5 (and PC?) would arrive soon. We understand that this week (unless they refer to The Game Awards week, December 7).

Baldur’s Gate 3 nominations

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been nominated in eight categories, including the big two, Game of the Year and Best Directionas well as that of its genres, Best RPG and Best Multiplayer.

Their artistic qualities also receive nominations: Best Soundtrack and Music, Best Narrative, Best Performance (Neil Newbon as Astarion) and a very special one, Better Community Supportwhich rewards studios for their communication and contact with fans (of games as a service or with many updates, of course).

It is tied with Alan Wake 2 in number of nominations, and competes with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 for Game of the Year, with Zelda being, a priori, its main competition (at least, if we judge Metacritic scores: both have a 96, much higher than the others on the list).

Remember that The Game Awards gala this year will be on December 7 in local timebut in Europe it catches us on the night of Thursday to Friday, (in Spanish peninsular time, CET, at 1:30 on Friday, December 8).