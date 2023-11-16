This year has been an excellent one for Running Studios, since the several years of development of Baldur’s Gate 3 are paying off very well; However, the Belgian company still has a couple of surprises in store to close 2023 with a bang.

The most recent RPG from Larian Studios debuted a few months ago, but Xbox users have not been able to play it because the development of this latest version has apparently taken longer due to the Xbox Series S.

When will Baldur’s Gate 3 come out for Xbox?

Larian Studios, however, would not ignore Microsoft consoles, but simply the title would arrive later and users of this brand will not have to wait much longer to know the date, since the studio has just confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will have presence in The Game Awards 2023 to announce the release date of this latest version and the best of all is that will fulfill with the promise of launching it in December.

That will not be the only surprise that Larian Studios would be preparing for the December event, since in a publication it hinted that it would also take advantage of the space to make an important announcement for the “fans of the physical format“.

Details were not delved into, but it is expected that the announcement will be the sale of physical copies in the West. Let us remember that this title only had a traditional release in Japanso the only way to get it physically at the moment is importing it.

The physical version of Baldur’s Gate 3 could soon arrive in the West

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on PlayStation 5 and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

