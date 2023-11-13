Larian Studios mourns the passing of Jim Southworth, cinematic animation lead of works of the caliber of Baldur’s Gate 3, the latest work from the development team. Larian Studios itself broke the news with a quick social media release on Facebook and Twitter.

“Jim cared deeply about his team and the results were reflected in their work. He loved making games and we loved making them with him. We will all miss him,” Larian Studios said. Creator of the main cinematic works of the development studio, the cinematic animation lead was a key member of the team that created the latest effort by Larian Studios and other productions such as Divinity.

