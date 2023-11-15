Baldur’s Gate 3 debuted just a few months ago and was unexpectedly successful. Its developer, Running Studiosis very excited not only about this project, but also about its future, since its top leader already anticipates that its next game will once again break out of convention and surpass limits.

This week the nominees for The Game Awards 2023 and one that swept the nominations was Baldur’s Gate 3.

Swen Vinckevideo game developer, founder and CEO of Larian Studios, took advantage of his Twitter account (X) to thank the multiple nominations and said he was proud of what his “Niche RPG“.

“It’s a real honor, especially in a year with so many releases. Seeing our ‘niche RPG’ make such waves is very motivating,” said the head of Larian Studios.

Is Larian Studios already working on its next game after Baldur’s Gate 3?

What caught the most attention is that Vincke mentioned that Larian Studios is taking the success of Baldur’s Gate 3 as motivation to work harder on its next project.

The Belgian developer of course did not delve into details, but he told fans that one thing that is certain is that he will leave behind many barriers.

“I wish I could tell you about our next big gamebut this really encourages us to make sure that overcome many limits. I’m very emotional that’s why,” Vincke said.

Swen Vincke is excited about Larian Studios’ next game

What will be the next game from Larian Studios after Baldur’s Gate 3?

In case you don’t know, Larian Studios was founded in 1996 which in almost 30 years has released 9 games. Of them, 7 are part of the Divinity franchise, their debut project was The L.E.D. Wars and his most recent project is Baldur’s Gate 3.

The latter is a title developed and published by Larian Studios, but the franchise does not belong to it, but is a license from Wizards of the Coast. This collaboration became a reality after Vincke was interested in developing the third installment based on the traditional role-playing game (RPG). Dungeons & Dragons.

That said, it is unknown if Larian Studios will choose to develop a new iteration in the Divinity series or if it will work on Baldur’s Gate 4 or another installment in the series. The development of Baldur’s Gate 3 took a while 6 yearsso it is certain that there will be a long time before the next Larian Studios game is ready.

What do you think of the great success of Baldur’s Gate 3 and the next game from Larian Studios? Tell us in the comments.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on PlayStation 5 and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

