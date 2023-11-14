Bilibili, the most popular video and live streaming platform in China, with anime, manga and video game themes, will take measures that will complicate many VTubers. This is because these content creators, who use avatars to not reveal their true identity, will now have to do so if they want to keep their channels monetized on the site.

All this as part of new regulations implemented in China, which indicates that all streamers who have more than 500,000 followers, on platforms such as Bilibili, must reveal their real identities. Something that, as I indicated, will be a real problem for these Internet figures, who for the most part use avatars to remain incognito. Identity that they keep hidden behind an avatar, in order to prevent, for example, their followers or detractors from harassing them, something that perhaps will now be a real concern with this new measure.

The news was shared on the official website of Bilibili, where the popular streaming platform in China says that: “In order to strengthen the management of ‘Self-media’, improve the management system and mechanism, and maintain a good ecology of public opinion on the network, the community will guide the ‘Self-media’ accounts with more than 500,000 followers to show their real names at the reception in batches and stages.”

Bilibili further indicates that the process will begin for now with accounts that have more than 1 million followers, but that similar restrictions will apply to smaller accounts in the near future. The publication also makes it clear and explicit that the real names of the affected users should be “viewed on the account profile page.” A measure that will effectively make the identity that VTubers keep sacredly secret now become public information, which anyone can access.

Finally, Bilbili says that among the sanctions applied for non-compliance with this rule: “If the user does not accept the real name, subsequent restrictions will be imposed on account traffic, income and other restrictions.” This clearly means that these channels will stop to receive such important benefits, such as monetizing your content and generating money.

