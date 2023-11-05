Laptops have become a basic tool for work, study and even entertainment and the world of video games. The ease of movement they offer is their strong point, allowing you to take your tasks and enjoyment anywhere.

However, an often overlooked question arises when you get a laptop: how should you manage the power of this device?

The dilemma is simple, but crucial: Is it better to keep the laptop plugged into the power supply all the time or use the battery until it runs out? The answer is not as simple as it seems, since it depends on several factors and how the device is used.

It’s time to look at the pros and cons of both decisions, and here are some tips to optimize your laptop’s performance and battery life.

Using your laptop battery: mobility and duration

As you well know, a laptop battery is its mobile power source. It is the reason why you can work from a cafeteria, study in any public place or watch movies and series during a flight. Using the battery gives you the freedom to move around without worrying about plugs, which is essential for those who precisely want to buy a laptop.

Advantages of using a laptop battery

Unrestricted mobility: If you need to work or study in places where you don’t have access to a power outlet, the battery is your best ally. It allows you to use it without problems and totally flexible for whatever you want. Longer lifespan: Although all batteries degrade over time, occasionally using the battery instead of keeping your laptop plugged in constantly can help prolong its life. Energy saving: On the other hand, using the battery when necessary is a good practice for the environment, as it helps reduce energy consumption and reduces the carbon footprint.

Disadvantages of using your laptop battery

Limited battery life: Laptop batteries have a finite number of charge and discharge cycles before their performance declines. Using the battery continuously may lead to shorter battery life and needing to be replaced sooner. Possibility of exhaustion at the worst moment: If you rely on the battery and don’t make sure it’s charged before starting a match in your favorite game, for example, you may find yourself in situations where your laptop suddenly shuts down or leaves you halfway. Loss of performance in intensive tasks: If, for example, you are editing a video or rendering any 3D project, you may experience a longer wait time.

Keep it plugged in, uninterrupted performance

On the other hand, plugging your laptop into power at all times provides a constant power source, ensuring that it doesn’t run out in the middle of any task, movie, or even game.

Advantages of keeping your laptop plugged in

Consistent performance: When the laptop is plugged in, you’re not dependent on the battery, meaning you won’t experience performance drops as the battery slowly drains. Faster response times: Response speed and processing power are usually better when the laptop is plugged in, as it takes full advantage of the CPU power. Less stress on the battery: Keeping your laptop plugged in during intensive work or power-hungry gaming can ease the strain on the battery and prolong its life as well.

Disadvantages of having your laptop always plugged in

Battery drain: The battery may experience wear and tear faster than you would like due to constant charging and discharging. Higher power consumption: This can result in constant energy consumption, leading to a higher cost on your bill.

Limited mobility: logically you lose the ability to work or do anything else in places without access to a plug.

The ideal solution? A balanced approach

The question at the beginning of whether it is better to use the battery or keep the laptop plugged in all the time, It certainly does not have a single, 100% confirmed answer.. Instead, the ideal is to take a middle-of-the-road approach that suits your needs and the way you use your laptop.

For example, and although it is tempting to always keep your laptop plugged in and forget about it, it is beneficial for the battery to use it from time to time. At least once a month, unplug the charger and allow the battery to slowly discharge before fully charging it again..

Additionally, on both Windows and macOS operating systems, you will find power settings options that allow you to control battery performance. You can adjust these features to balance performance and battery life based on your needs.

On the other hand, one of the great tips is to disconnect the charger when the battery is fully charged. If your idea is also for the laptop to last as long as possible, since it is a great investment, you should make sure that the battery has around 50% charge before turning it off.

As you can see, the way you manage the power of your laptop It will depend on your needs and how you use your device. There is no single solution, but it is true that you must perfectly understand the advantages and disadvantages of using one method or another.