Baby Pokémon were introduced in the second generation.

Lapras is one of the most loved Pokémon by the community.

The second generation of Pokémon introduced breedingthis being a mechanic through which two Pokémon could be left in the Nursery and later obtain an egg, from which one of the same species would be born from the mother. However, beyond allowing players to have multiple members of a single evolutionary line like Eevee and the starter Pokémon, it also served to introduce baby Pokémonwhich were previous phases of already known creatures.

The list of these baby Pokémon was brief at the time, although the third and fourth generations added several members which gave much more life to some Pokémon such as Roselia and Mantine. However, since then we haven’t just had a new baby Pokémonthe only exception being Toxel, introduced in the eighth generation, but without being from any previous evolutionary linesince this Pokémon became Toxtricity from level 30 onwards.

Lapra, Tropius and Tangela would already have pre-evolutions in the form of Fakemon

This is precisely why Pokémon fan artists are in charge of increasing the number of species seen in the saga, an example of this being the case of one who has been in charge of designing a Ground-type Regi. However, in this case we have to talk about the work done by the Reddit user known as PhantomLink2782, who has offered new baby Pokémon of his own hand and that in this case they would be the previous versions of Lapras, Tangela and Tropius.

In this way, they have emerged Water-type lapram as the pre-evolution of Lapras (which acquires the Ice type when evolving), while Tangebud and Tropette are the previous phases of Tangela and Tropius. And in that sense it must be said that, as with the Pokémon of the first generation, the supposed baby Pokémon only has the Grass type. Also, in case the work wasn’t good enough, this user has also added Shiny versions and Pokédex descriptions, which have given a lot to talk about. You can see it below:

Newly hatched baby forms to add…

