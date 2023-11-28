loading…

ABUJA – A United Nigeria Airlines plane carrying more than 100 passengers arrived at the wrong airport last Sunday.

The flight was supposed to depart from Lagos to Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, covering a distance of 511 kilometers. Instead, the plane flew directly to Asaba, a city 371 kilometers from Lagos and 317 kilometers from Abuja.

Passengers wrote in X that the crew confirmed their arrival in Abuja after landing, but it turned out the pilot was given the wrong flight plan and they were actually in Asaba.

The airline denied the allegations and claimed that the flight was diverted to another city due to bad weather. According to United Nigeria Airlines, the crew has been notified.

“We sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding on our (flight). We are currently taking steps to prevent similar incidents in the future. “Our flight has landed safely in Abuja and we thank you for your patience and understanding,” he said in a statement.

“The cabin crew made the wrong announcement when landing safely in Asaba and caused confusion among the passengers,” stressed the airline’s press secretary, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, as quoted by RT, Wednesday (29/11/2023).

On Monday, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) announced in

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo ordered the NCAA to convene all pilots and crew working in Nigeria within the next 72 hours for additional briefing.

Additionally, all charter aircraft on United Nigeria Airlines have been suspended by the NCAA. The airline operates primarily with this type of aircraft, meaning the aircraft and crew are owned by another airline, and the flight has been cancelled.

