A total of 9 Israeli soldiers were killed in the ground war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine, on Tuesday. A total of 326 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the war began last October 7. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Military Israel on Wednesday (1/11/2023) announced that nine of its soldiers had died in the ground war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine, on Tuesday.

The deaths of the nine soldiers increased the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the October 7 conflict to 326 people.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the names of nine soldiers who died while its ground operation in Gaza was still ongoing.

The nine Zionist soldiers killed by Hamas were:

1. Lieutenant Ariel Reich (21) from Jerusalem

2. Corporal Asif Luger (21) from Yagur

3. Sergeant Adi Danan (20) from Yavne

4. Staff-Sergeant Halel Solomon (20) from Dimona

5. Staff-Sergeant Erez Mishlovsky (20) from Oranit

6. Staff-Sergeant Adi Leon (20) from Nili

7. Corporal Ido Ovadia (19) from Tel Aviv

8. Corporal Lior Siminovich (19) from Herzliya

9. Staff-Sergeant Roei Dawi (20) from Jerusalem.

Quoting from the Jerusalem Post, apart from the nine soldiers killed, there were two soldiers from Battalion 77 who suffered serious injuries. They were soldiers from the Tsabar Battalion and soldiers from the Rotem Battalion. Those who died were mostly hit by anti-tank missile attacks.

Israel has waged non-stop war in Gaza since the Palestinian resistance group; Hamas, carried out attacks in the south of the country, killing more than 1,400 people and taking about 320 prisoners.

Israeli airstrikes have so far killed at least 8,500 Palestinians – most of them children – and displaced hundreds of thousands.

In its announcement today, the IDF claimed that its forces had carried out attacks on more than 11,000 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.

“Since the start of the war, the IDF has attacked more than 11,000 targets belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip,” said the IDF statement, which used the term “terrorist” to refer to Hamas.

Gaza in recent days has seen fierce fighting between Israeli ground forces and Hamas militants as Israel emphasizes its mission to “destroy” the Palestinian resistance group.