Group Stellantis has an extensive portfolio in its hand, from Fiat to Peugeot to Jeep and even Maserati. That other Italian brand, Lancia, was forgotten for a while. Until now! Because the brand is back with a vengeance throughout Europe and will do so with an arsenal of new models.

Also with petrol!

The cutting edge will be kicked off by a new generation of Ypsilon. This compact hatchback is currently still sold in its home market Italy, but with 12 years on the clock it is gradually becoming very old. Lancia will take the curtain off the new Ypsilon in mid-2024 and it will immediately be sold at about ten dealers. It is interesting that Lancia does not explicitly talk about electrification. Which makes it likely that the Ypsilon will be available as an EV, but also with petrol engines in the front.

In 2026, Lancia will launch a 100% electric car and by 2028% Lancia will only sell EVs. Or to put it another way: the gasoline-powered Ypsilon that we will see next year will have a production run of about four years.

Premium Italian

How Lancia wants to position itself within the Stellantis line-up? As the brand that “should be the embodiment of Italian elegance (…) in the premium segment.” Although we thought Stellantis also had Alfa Romeo and Maserati for that…