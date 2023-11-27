Mirko Bortolotti is the second driver announced for the debut of Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Iron Lynx together in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship.

The publication of the list of entries for next season revealed the name of Daniil Kvyat’s teammate, who was made official for his commitment to the Hypercar Class during the World Finals of the Bull brand held in Vallelunga about ten days ago.

The SC63 LMDh #63 will therefore have the Russian and the Trentino driver behind the wheel, while the name of the third driver of the crew will be revealed later. After the tests carried out in Jerez, the clues point to Edoardo Mortara and Matteo Cairoli as the number one candidates.

For the team involved in the IMSA SportsCar Championship we already know that the competitors are Andrea Caldarelli and Romain Grosjean, so we are waiting to understand who between the Italian-Swiss and the Como native will complete the two teams, which will then be reunited to take part at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Photo by: Iron Lynx

Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2

In the meantime, the list of participants in the 2024 World Championship also includes the Huracán GT3 EVO2 prepared by the Romagna team in the brand new LMGT3 Class.

The car from Sant’Agata Bolognese in yellow livery and marked with the #60 will see the inevitable Claudio Schiavoni at work as a Bronze driver, who will be accompanied by a Silver and a Gold/Platinum as per the regulations.

Car #85 of the legendary Iron Dames has also been confirmed and Michelle Gatting already appears on the list, with the Dane having obtained the Gold license for next year. Sarah Bovy will remain Bronze, while Rahel Frey will drop to Silver, so on paper the trio who won the last race in Bahrain should be confirmed.

“Today’s announcement is particularly significant and the assignment of the first names to our squad brings us closer to the 2024 debut, marking a new phase in the development of this project,” commented Iron Lynx Team Principal and CEO, Andrea Piccini .

“We’ve already worked with Mirko, Daniil and Andrea this year, and have been impressed with their skills, experience and professionalism. I can’t wait to unveil our full lineup and see where we can go next.”

“The 2024 season also marks the start of a new era of GT3 racing, we are delighted to be part of it and proud to represent the Lamborghini brand as it enters the series.”

“Testing is underway, both as regards the development of the GT3 car and as regards the Goodyear tyres, for which the drivers have given excellent feedback. We are approaching 2024 on the strength of the second place obtained by the Iron Lynx team in Monza and the victory of the Iron Dames in Bahrain”.

“Next year’s calendar will be challenging, with new circuits such as Qatar, Sao Paulo and COTA, but we are all very excited and ready for the challenge.”

Read also: