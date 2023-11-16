The team may not exactly be active in something like Formula 1, but Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse is making its mark on a number of other racing series. They have already managed to achieve more than 50 victories in the GT3 class, while they have won the 24 Hours of Daytona three times in a row in the GTD class. Next year they will even participate in the LMDh class for the first time with a real hypercar. Secretly, that doesn’t mean much to us, but apparently Lamborghini has been doing all that for ten years… So it’s time for a birthday present.

Street legal racer

Lamborghini’s ‘Ad Personam’ department has developed this Huracan STO SC 10° Anniversario, a car that makes the regular STO just that little bit sportier. The V10 continues to produce the usual 640 hp, but it roars louder than ever through a set of Akrapovic exhausts. Lamborghini also slightly adjusts the angle of the spoiler and installs additional carbon fiber wings on the nose to optimize airflow, while race-ready dampers and springs bring the supercar closer to the tarmac. All this is topped with a sauce that is reminiscent of the hypercar with which Lamborghini will soon participate in Le Mans, so expect an interplay of Verde Mantis, Nero Noctis and the necessary tricolor stripes.

The result is a Huracan STO that is completely ready to race, even though it is also street legal. However, we think it is most likely that the Lambo will not explore either environment too much because, as its origins in the ‘Ad Personam’ department suggests, there is only one copy of it. We don’t know how much his client had to pay for it, but something tells us it’s enough not to race with a lot of other horny racers. So enjoy the images below, because afterwards this Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10° Anniversario will most likely disappear into someone’s garage forever…