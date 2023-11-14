Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Iron Lynx will be at the start of the 24h of Daytona in 2024 with three Huracán GT3 EVO 2, just as happened in the last edition, at the debut of the combination.

While waiting for the SC63 LMDh to be ready, the Sant’Agata Bolognese company and the Romagna team directed by Andrea Piccini have announced their commitment to the Endurance Cup of the IMSA Sportscar Championship with the production-derived cars.

In Florida, in the GTD PRO Class we will see Mirko Bortolotti, Jordan Pepper and Andrea Caldarelli at work on the #19 car, who at Daytona will be joined by Franck Perera as the fourth member of the lineup.

In the GTD Class, the #60 with Claudio Schiavoni and Matteo Cressoni will ride – waiting to discover the name of their colleague – and the #83 of the Iron Dames, Michelle Gatting, Sarah Bovy and Rahel Frey, to which a fourth will be added for the first stop of the year in Florida.

Photo by: Iron Lynx

Iron Lynx, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2

“We are very happy to return to the United States, as we had a lot of fun racing in IMSA this year. There we learned a completely different way of competing, with a paddock that made us feel welcome,” underlines Piccini.

“We can’t wait to return in 2024 with a great race like the 24 Hours of Daytona with our three Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2s. The team will take a short and well-deserved break in December and we will be more than ready to go down again on the track”.

Deborah Mayer, Iron Dames program manager and founder, adds: “We are very pleased to announce our return to the IMSA Endurance Cup and would like to thank John Doonan and his team for their warm welcome to this important championship. The Iron Dames have always demonstrated remarkable passion, determination and an attitude to never give up in the competitive world of endurance racing.”

“We have just concluded our first season in IMSA and it is a pleasure to return in 2024. We can’t wait to be there to rediscover the warm atmosphere, the adrenaline of the US circuits and the enthusiastic support of the American crowds for the Iron Dames. We look forward to opening the 2024 season at Daytona.”