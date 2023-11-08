The new Lake add-onarriving on November 15th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series will land during the Christmas holidaysembellishing an intimate and detailed work, set in a mountain place.

Lake: Season’s Greetings is set during the 1985 holiday season, a year before Lake’s original game. Players take on the role of Thomas Weiss, a lovable postman and father of Lake’s protagonist, Meredith Weiss. By changing the perspective from Meredith to her father, players will gain an understanding of the dynamics of the Weiss family and a view of snow-covered Providence Oaks from the perspective of a longtime resident.

