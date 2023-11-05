Elena Marmugi in the 90s made thousands of kids dance in discos across Europe. She is now the official speaker of the Tuscan club, she is the only female “vocalist” in Serie A: “I have made a dream come true…”

Call her Lady Empoli. Elena Marmugi, a real Empoli native transplanted to Milan, has one more reason to regularly take the train and return to Tuscany: she is the only woman among the official voices of the 2023-24 Serie A teams. There is the “ugly Milanese”, Germano Lanzoni, who celebrates the Rossoneri’s goals at San Siro, or Matteo Vespasiani who shouts the Roma team at the Olimpico. In short, even the speakers are in their own way little big stars who share the joys and sorrows of a season with the fans. And from this year there is also her, who is not exactly a novice on the microphone: in the 90s, under the name of Lady Helena she made thousands of kids dance in discos across half of Europe as a vocalist paired with DJ Tony H.