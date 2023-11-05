The name of Gibran Rakabuming’s wife, Selvi Ananda, is increasingly being discussed by the public. The reason is, Selvi Ananda is considered one of the idols of today’s young people.

It’s not just about the beauty of this woman who was once Putri Solo, the attitudes and actions she carries out and displays in public are also in the spotlight. Including when he went abroad with Gibran some time ago.

Reporting from the TikTok account @solokini on Sunday (5/11/2023), Selvi Ananda was accompanying Gibran during a work visit to South Korea. Gibran and Selvi’s appearance is different from usual.

Adapting to the kunker event which was held outdoors, this husband and wife chose casual clothes. Gibran in a black shirt, beige trousers and sneakers.

Meanwhile, Selvi Ananda prefers long black trousers combined with a neutral blazer and sneakers. When she met the Indonesian citizens there, Selvi seemed relaxed and did not force herself.

He also greeted important people who were there while chatting and spreading smiles. Even when someone took a photo with him, his smile and professionalism seemed inseparable. This moment also drew various comments from the public.

“This first lady is really naturally beautiful,” said netizens.

“Mbak Selvi, Indonesia’s Lady Diana,” added another.

“Ms. Selvi is so elegant,” praised another netizen.