In Mexico there is a deficit of more than 60 thousand truck and tractor-trailer operators, which has caused the piracy of drivers by local companies and even by companies from the United States, reported the National Confederation of Transporters (Conatram).

“Of course there is a lot of piracy, there is a greater demand and lack of operators. Of course we are fighting for operators, especially those with greater training,” said Manuel Sánchez Benavides, vice president of Conatram.

In addition to local companies, American companies are also hacking national drivers, offering them better salaries, processing work visas, and even housing.

“That is another issue that is further complicating the lack of operators in Mexico. Not only do we have a problem, the United States has a bigger problem than us, they have a deficit of more than 200 thousand operators. Obviously they come to Mexico and take Mexican companies and operators”, he assured.

According to the interviewee In Mexico, an average operator earns between 35 thousand to 40 thousand pesos per month.

He added that the lack of operators is due to three factors.: The retirement of the oldest, due to the issue of addictions and the lack of interest of the new generations to dedicate themselves to this activity.

Faced with this situation, many companies, mainly large ones, have had to implement their own training centers and schools to train drivers with the condition that they stay with the company that sponsored or granted them.

In the past it was said that training an operator required six months, the truth is that in six months perhaps they learn to operate and drive the unit and that is not what matters most to us today, we require that the operator undergo training, training and knowledge at a technical level,” he commented

He added that the units are made up of three elements: weight, dimension and speed, so the operator must have knowledge of these three elements.

