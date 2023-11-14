Tim’s CEO Pietro Labriola

Who is Pietro Labriola, the Apulian manager who loves tattoos

Someone has already defined him as the manager who will finally be able to change Tim’s fortunes. Others, more prosaically, recall that the “Labriola doctrine”, which since July 2022 announced its intention to separate the network activities from those of the services, is coming to fruition. The deal with KKR is done, and the Apulian manager reiterates that there is no going back, even at the cost of having to prove his reasons in court. In just under two years as CEO of Tim, Labriola was able to impose his industrial vision on the telecommunications giant. A giant who was first burdened by a crazy takeover bid – the largest ever to take place in Italy – which he has forever burdened with debt the former Telecom and destroyed Olivetti, the most important innovation powerhouse in our country.



But who is Pietro Labriola? The manager, who earned 3.6 million euros in 2022, took over from Luigi Gubitosi. The former CEO, who paradoxically was sacked after bringing to the table an offer from KKR which paid Tim shareholders 0.505 euros for each title for a value of 11 billion euros, left the scene in the winter of 2021. And in his place came the “magician” of Tim Brasil. In five years as CEO of the South American branch, Labriola managed to make this company a true goose that lays golden eggs. So much so that the famous plan of Alessio Butti, who Affaritaliani.it had anticipated in July, it involved the sale of Brazil to drastically reduce Tim’s debt.

But Labriola, who also found love in South America, went straight on his way. He wanted to sell the network because the necessary investments were too high, because the return in some areas of Italy was nil and because the future of telecommunications passes through accessory services such as streaming services and other devices. Because the sale of telephony, thanks to the progressive reduction of tariffs, now represents a very unprofitable asset. However, once the debt has been reduced by over 10 billion and the management of the company has been streamlined, Tim will be able to start again, perhaps looking at the M&A market. because mergers have to happen, Iliad is always lurking and, after the failed attempt on Vodafone, it may have other attempts in store.

And then the previous question returns. Who is Pietro Labriola, capable of putting the French Vivendi, Tim’s main shareholders of which they hold 24%, in a corner? Vincent Bollorè’s holding asked for 31 billion for the network, but was disavowed by a double board of directors who gave the green light to the 20 billion offer (plus up to two in roll-out in the case of integration with Open Fiber) for the network. And for Sparkle, valued at 800 million by the same protagonists of the KKR fund, there is talk of a 2.5 billion offer from the government which should thus save “goat and cabbage”: maintain the Italian nature of a strategic and sensitive infrastructure and guarantee its entry into the shareholding structure of the company that will manage the network.

Pietro Labriola, who today everyone celebrates as a great strategist, is first of all a manager with a very important cursus honorum, always in the world of telecommunications. He graduated in Bari in economics, after having abandoned engineering. He obtained his qualification as an accountant (“because in life you never know” he declared to the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno), then he began an internship at Kpmg before completing a Master’s degree in Innovation and Technology Management at Tecnopolis. First job, as if on purpose, was with France Telecom. Then Cable & Wireless, Infostrada and, on 1 October 2001, Riccardo Ruggiero took him with him to Telecom Italia.

Also speaking to the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, Labriola recalled that the main problem is represented by the level of debt. But also that the European market is rather complex: in the United States, with over 300 million inhabitants in an area the size of Europe, there are only three operators. In Brazil, with a population of 210 million, there are also only three operators. In Europe, however, we have a situation with over one hundred operators. Last year he also told D Lui di Repubblica about some aspects of his private life. First of all, the passion for tattoos: one of the latest is a Daruma, a Japanese doll that has one eye with a pupil and the other without: “To be completed only when the idol grants my wish.”

“Football friends – he declared in the interview – called me “human lung”, for my ability to go back and forth across the pitch for 90 minutes. In Rio de Janeiro, when I was CEO of Tim Brazil, I ran on Sundays on Avenida Oceanica, in the best moments I did 10 kilometers in 46 minutes, those poor guys in the escort went crazy keeping up with me. I’m a competitor and I’m not willing to let myself be overcome.” And then the anecdote about the first meeting in Tim.

“I entered the room – he told DLui – and for five minutes we remained in silence. Then I asked: “Who are we waiting for?”. They replied: “Doctor Labriola”. “It’s me”. I was 33 years old, full of determination and ambition. I got the tattoos later, like works of art on my skin. The sin of youth was the earring at 16. It’s true that you get the idea of ​​a person from their appearance in the first two minutes of conversation, but I’ve always liked to highlight the difference. We must evaluate people not for their way of being, but for the results they bring.”

Finally, the passion for music. In the interview with the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno he remembered: “There is a song that I always quote, It’s “I lived” by OneRepublic. It’s got lines like “I’ve owned every second this world gave me”. Here, I have a photo in the office that recalls it. And there’s another song that represents me a bit: I’m a good boy who’s a little crazy by Random. Because in the text there is an “If I think it I say it, if I say it I do it” which also reflects my character. I always say what I think, for better or for worse, like it or not. And once I say something, I do it “whatever it takes”. Finally, given the possibility, I recommend a life experience abroad, because it grows you culturally, you learn, you improve. Go out and, maybe, then you go home, because it’s beautiful here.”



