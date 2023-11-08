the president of the National Council of the Order of Labor Consultants, Rosario De Luca

Establishment of the National Council of the Order of Labor Consultants for the three-year period 2023-2026

On the afternoon of November 7, 2023, the ceremony was held establishment of the new National Council of the Order of Labor Consultants at the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies in Rome. This new Council, with Rosario De Luca as Presidentwill begin his mandate and will remain in office until 2026. The ceremony followed the renewal vote held on October 28, in which the current President, Rosario De Luca, was overwhelmingly confirmed with 433 preferences out of 450 voters, equal to 96%.*

The National Council is made up of several notable figures in the Category. Luca De Compadri was elected Vice President, while Giovanni Marcantonio was reconfirmed Secretary. Stefano Sassara will retain the position of Treasurer and the President of the Board of Auditors will be Rosario Cassarino. The team of Labor Consultants also includes Stefano Ansideri, Alessandro Bensi, Daniela Broccolato, Carla Capriotti, Serafino Di Sanza, Gianluca Donati, Patrizia Gobat, Angela Eugenia Losito, Luca Paone, Paolo Puppo and Antonella Ricci. In addition to President Cassarino, the Board of Auditors includes Giuseppe Buscema and Rosanna Grieco.

President De Luca underlined enthusiasm and unity of purpose present in the Category, highlighting the massive participation of the delegates in the vote as a demonstration of the collective will to contribute to a successful future for the profession. De Luca adds: “At the same time, this proof of closeness commits all of us managers to one responsible and visionary management of the profession, which over the last twenty years has established itself for the great social values ​​it embodies. But in the coming months it will be even more at the center of the country’s economic dynamics, to contribute to the growth of the entire community”.

Among the main objectives of the new Council, the promotion of a safe and inclusive world of work is in first place, with an emphasis on the active participation of workers in company dynamics, as well as on the values ​​of ethics, legality and safety. There bureaucratic simplification and constant dialogue with the political and institutional world are fundamental for a virtuous economic-productive system.

Furthermore, Labor Consultants aim to make the profession more attractive to young peopleadapting it to the transformations taking place in the labor market and investing in technology and specialized training for members.

