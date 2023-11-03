Dwayne Douglas Johnson is an American actor and former professional wrestler, better known as “The Rock”, who has always been characterized by sporting impeccable baldness, however, a few days ago It revolutionized the networks and surprised all its fans.

It turns out that through his Instagram profile, the actor shared a photo in which he sees himself with long blonde hair, a semi-updo hairstyle and a ribbon on his forehead.

Seeing him with this new look, all his fans were shocked and reacted surprised, however, it was only a costume for Halloween, where He dressed up as ex-footballer David Beckham.

In the caption of his publication, in which he is seen wearing the characteristic red t-shirt, shorts and black sports sneakers, he wrote the following:

“265 pounds BLA-MOAN BECKHAM, #7 in the field #1 in your heart. Happy Halloween my friends ������ BlaMoan = Black + Samoan ������ Beckham 7″

As expected, the comments did not take long, even David Beckham himself decided to react in a very comical way to Dwayne’s costume with the following words:

“I mean, I thought I was looking in the mirror �� looking good, maybe you need a bigger t-shirt ��@therock ❤️”.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions