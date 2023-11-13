Suara.com – Indonesian badminton players are ready to aim for optimal results at the 2023 Kumamoto Japan Masters tournament. Anthony Ginting and his friends are hunting for the championship title in order to pursue ranking points towards the 2024 Paris Olympics and the World Tour Finals.

The Kumamoto Japan Masters HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament will take place at Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium, Kumamoto, 14-19 November. This championship provides a total prize pool of 420 thousand US dollars.

The Indonesian badminton team departed for Japan using All Nippon Airways flight NH 0856 from terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten, Sunday (12/11/2023), at 21.45 WIB.

After transiting for about two hours at Haneda Airport, Tokyo on Monday (13/11) morning, the Red-White troops continued their flight for almost two hours to Kumamoto.

The names of players such as Jonatan Christie, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, and Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in the men’s singles, as well as Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the women’s singles, joined this group.

“Preparations after the French Open may only be effective for about a week. However, I have to be ready for this tournament,” said Jonatan Christie, quoted from PBSI’s written statement, Monday (13/11/2023).

“For me, this tournament is really about chasing the title and adding ranking points. As long as I can enjoy the match, I hope the results will be positive,” said Jojo, Jonatan’s nickname.

There are also Bagas Maulana/Muhammad Shohibul Fikri, Leo Rolly Carnando/Daniel Marthin, and Pramudya Kusumawardana/Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan in the men’s doubles sector.

In women’s doubles, Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi were the mainstay. This is after Apriyani Rahayu/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti had to be absent after Apri was still undergoing treatment following a right calf injury suffered in the last Hylo Open final.

“Every time I appear at a championship, I am always enthusiastic. At the Japan Masters, I want to perform optimally to excel and also add points to my world ranking,” said Ana, Febriana’s nickname.

In mixed doubles, Rinov Rivaldy/Pitha Haningtyas Mentari and Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto/Lisa Ayu Kusumawati were represented.

“As long as I can play well, of course the results will follow. I don’t feel burdened by appearing here. I just want to enjoy every match and hopefully the results will be positive to increase ranking points,” said Rehan.