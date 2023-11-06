The Team WRT trio of Pole, Louis Deletraz and Rui Andrade were crowned WEC’s latest LMP2 Champions with victory at the 8h of Bahrain, beating Inter Europol’s Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer and Jakub Smiechowski by an astonishing margin of 59 points .

Kubica believes his success in the World Championship is a good way to make up for his failure to win at Le Mans in 2021, when a bizarre accelerator sensor failure on the last lap denied him victory in his first visit to La Sarthe with WRT.

Since then, the Polish driver has achieved two second places in the French endurance classic, but victory continues to elude him.

“To be honest, I haven’t won many championships in my life,” Kubica told Motorsport.com. “Yes, some, but every season and every championship is different. This is special. It’s a shame for Le Mans, I have to admit. Finishing second for the second year in a row and in 2021 losing the win on the last lap was tough to swallow.”

“But still this world championship makes me smile again. I think we certainly couldn’t have finished in a better way.”

Such was the consistency of WRT’s #41 crew that they finished all but one of their races of the year on the podium, and first place in Bahrain marked their third win in seven races.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 – Gibson: Rui Andrade, Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz

In praising WRT for an impressive season, Kubica said its success shows it can be competitive in endurance racing, having switched to this form of motorsport following an unsuccessful return to Formula 1 in 2019.

Kubica had already won the European Le Mans Series title in 2021 again with WRT, although the one in the WEC marks his first ever world championship since his triumph in the WRC2 class in 2013 driving a Citroen.

“It’s certainly a great result. When you start a new chapter, as I did in endurance first in the ELMS and then in the WEC, the goal has always been to achieve something.”

“I’m 38 years old, but at the start of every season, I know I can be competitive. I know what I need to be competitive and this year I showed that, together with my WRT teammates, we have all the ingredients to do so.” .

“I think we did a great job with six consecutive podiums in seven races, very consistent. We had better and worse days, but we never gave up and this highlights the quality of the work we did.”

Kubica, Deletraz and Andrade managed to complete the race in Bahrain with one fewer pit stop than most of their rivals, allowing them to get back on top after a disappointing qualifying session which saw them finish tenth in the LMP2 class.

The 38-year-old revealed that WRT had prepared ahead of time in its strategy which allowed it to manage its fuel and tire consumption accordingly.

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

“I have to say that free practice didn’t go well, but we managed to revive the situation. When during the race we saw that the car was behaving as we expected, we understood that we could make a good step forward.”

“We started with a different strategy to the others and made a set-up for the car that paid off. Honestly, I was a little surprised that at the beginning there weren’t many cars that used our strategy Jota chose our strategy, but everyone else ignored it.”

“I’m surprised because in Bahrain it’s always about management and this was the perfect combination of speed, management and fuel economy. So, everything worked and we got another victory, the third for us, but also the second in a row , so that’s great.”