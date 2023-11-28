The AF Corse team has had confirmation that it can be at the start of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the 2024 season with a Ferrari 499P.

The third prototype of the Prancing Horse will be managed privately by the Piacenza team, as has long been underlined by the Head of Maranello, Antonello Coletta.

After last week’s tests in Imola, Robert Kubica was confirmed as the first driver behind the wheel and he finally has the great opportunity to get into a Ferrari to attack the title of the private teams in the first prototype category.

The Pole will therefore go to compete among the best, thanks to many years of experience accumulated between the various disciplines and the title he has just won with the Oreca LMP2 of Team WRT.

Photo by: AF Corse

Robert Kubica, AF Corse

“The 499P is completely different to the LMP2 prototypes I’ve been used to driving lately. The first test on the track was useful for understanding the cockpit and left me with a positive initial feeling,” said Kubica.

“There is obviously a lot of work to do, but now I will have the great opportunity to drive a prototype of the Prancing Horse: a beautiful, I would say unique, emotion. I am proud to have joined the AF Corse team and to be behind the wheel of a Ferrari” .

The 499P has been included in the list of 19 Hypercars with #83 and the names of the other two drivers who will join Robert will be communicated in the coming weeks.

According to rumors in recent days, the candidates would be Yifei Ye, leaving Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific, and Robert Shwartzman, official representative of Ferrari Competizioni GT, hired by AF Corse for this commitment.

Read also: