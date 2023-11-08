KTM launches the new 990 Duke, a completely new project that aims for ambitious goals and we flew to Austria, from Kiska, to tell you about it. It revolutionizes itself in technique and design, here’s how

November 7, 2023

In 2024, the year in which KTM celebrates 30 years of the Duke range, great news arrives in the naked segment: day KTM 990 DUKE. The novelty is part of the naked range of the Austrian company as the current flagship. The 990 DUKE seeks maximum performance, both in terms of performance and driving feeling.

To tell you about it, we at Moto.it flew to Austria, from Pussy, where the magic of design happens. Here’s how the new DUKE changes.

The design



The new naked is a motorcycle completely different compared to the old model. The 990 transmits aggression, without even feeling it turned on, performance is the watchword. This new design is further enriched by two color variations: black and electric orange, the latter developed specifically to celebrate 30 years of DUKE.

Predatory design meets minimalist styling, with an advanced LED headlight as a standout feature. The lighthouse, key element in design, it was made with a mix of carefully selected materials. The position lights and daytime running lights are positioned on the headlight profile, which is adjustable automatically based on ambient light conditions thanks to a light sensor integrated into the dashboard.

Furthermore, the KTM 990 DUKE is equipped as standard with the “Coming Home light” function. In this case, the headlight remains on even after the ignition is turned off, guaranteeing the rider a few seconds of light to open the doors or for better visibility in the garage. The 990 DUKE aspires to the Super Duke, both in style and technique.

Motor



The DNA remains the characteristic one of all KTM models, a motorcycle exuberant, performance. To push the 990 DUKE we find a 947 cc twin-cylinder capable of releasing 123 CV by 103 Nm of maximum torque. New pistons, new crankshaft and connecting rod, all while maintaining a low weight: 179 kg.

Cycling



The chassis of the 990 DUKE has been revised and returned more rigid. Now it connects to the swingarm passing externally, unlike the “old” 890 where it passed internally. In addition to stiffening the chassis, the Austrian engineers have made it more flexible the swingarm. This combination of hard/soft should, on paper, have made the DUKE 990 more balanced and above all more stable by eliminating the annoying kickback effect that the 890 DUKE complained about.

The chassis works in symbiosis with the suspension WP APEX fully adjustable. At the front, the 43mm WP APEX suspension can be easily and precisely set with 5 clicks in both rebound and compression. At the rear, the WP APEX Monotube shock can be adjusted in 5 clicks, with the possibility of manual preload adjustment.

As soon as you get into the saddle, the 5-inch screen with captivating graphics stands out. The menu structure has been revised to ensure faster and more intuitive access to the various functions of the KTM 990 DUKE. These include a new feature that displays lean angle data and an optional TRACK mode complete with stopwatch and telemetry statistics. A USB-C connection for charging devices has also been added.

The electronic package of the 990 DUKE is complete, Traction Control, Quickshifter, Cornering ABS, Supermoto mode for the more mischievous and other goodies to have fun, even on the track.

Prices have not yet been communicated, both the equipment and the offer are complete, we do not expect an entry level price.

On paper this new naked It has all the makings of a great successbut to confirm this theory we can only wait for the test!