Two new liveries will accompany the entry level of the travel range at its debut in 2024

November 2, 2023

On the eve of Eicma KTM unveils the 390 ADVENTURE 2024, one of the reference models in the Adventure segment under 500 cm³. The entry level of the Travel range sports two eye-catching and new liveries: in addition to the orange and black color in line with the classic KTM style, it is possible to choose a new gray and white combination. This premium look is achieved with a special gloss paint and the layered application of graphics: a scratch-resistant, wear-proof and time-proof solution.

The renewed version also offers premium features: rally-style windshield, off-road-oriented footrests, comfort

Here are the key features of the KTM 390 ADVENTURE 2024:

Complete electronic package, including OFFROAD riding mode Spoke wheels with 19″ and 17″ offroad-ready inner tubes 44 HP and 37 Nm of torque produced by the 373 cm³ engine Euro 5 Cornering Traction Control Cornering ABS with possibility of setting it in Offroad ABS Rear steel trellis frame easily removable because it is mounted with just four bolts WP fork adjustable in compression and rebound, WP mono adjustable in rebound and preload, to give the rider optimal feedback on any terrain Brakes with discs 320 and 280 mm equipped with two-channel ABS 14.5 liter tank for a range of 400 km Excellent ergonomics thanks to the two-part saddle and well-studied superstructures Brand new graphics and renewed look for the version with spoked wheels.