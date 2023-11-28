The new KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R and EVO make their debut, completing the Duke range and further raising the bar. Increased performance, updated chassis, completely revised design and an even sportier character. Here’s how they’re made

November 28, 2023

Since the debut of the 990 Super Duke in the company, the philosophy of this project has never changed: a fun, arrogant, powerful motorbike.

The big technical and stylistic step occurred in 2020 with the advent of the third generation of Super Duke and since then it has been a constant improvement. With 2021 came the Super Duke RR: the most powerful Hyper-Naked ever produced by KTM, to date… 2022 brought with it the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO taking the characteristic performance of the Super Duke to another level with suspension semiactive WP.

Raising the bar is never easy, but the Austrian company amazes again with a new Hyper-Naked model: the SUPER DUKE 1390 R. Increased displacement, more horsepower, more torque and a completely revised design made in Kiska. Here’s how it changes.

Design



The new KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R has a completely revised design that emphasizes the compactness of the bike and its “muscles”. Even more aggressive and edgy than ever. A surprising, almost alien evolution, thanks to the brand new LED headlight unit, the new lines of the tank and the addition of the fins. And then the dedicated colors that celebrate 30 years of the Duke, inspired by the 990 SUPER DUKE.

New lighthouse



A new, almost alien LED headlight design arrives on the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R and KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO. The position lights and daytime running lights are now along the edges of the headlight and are self-adjusting in intensity depending on the ambient light conditions, thanks to a light sensor integrated into the dashboard.

The low beam lights are located in the central part of the headlight and turn on automatically when it gets dark. The daytime running lights also reduce their intensity and function as sidelights in darker ambient light conditions. The new LED light has enabled a weight reduction of 700 g compared to the LED light of the previous 1390 SUPER DUKE.

Larger tank



Thanks to the redesigned intake duct and airbox, Austria managed to increase the size of the fuel tank by 1.5 litres, bringing the total volume to 17.5 litres. By doing so, the new SUPER DUKE gains several kilometers of autonomy, which should exceed 300 km.

New spoiler on the tank



The redesigned tank spoilers not only enrich the overall look of the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R, but also feature functional fins to increase downforce and contain – as much as possible – its exuberant character.

Cycling



The KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R and KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO are based on the chassis developed in 2020 for the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R, but with some key updates that take it to the next level.

With the 1390 SUPER DUKE R, KTM set itself the goal of improving stability at high speeds and agility at low speeds without sacrificing riding comfort. With this ambition, a 48mm WP APEX Open Cartridge fork was equipped. The new fork allows you to adjust compression, rebound and preload.

The WP APEX shock has also been updated. Separate gas and oil tanks fit the “piggyback” style which offers full adjustability. For 2024, the electronic regulation (DCC) of the shock absorber has also been improved to provide better overall balance, finding – on paper – the right compromise between comfort and suspension performance.

The KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO features the latest generation and most advanced version of WP’s Semi-Active Technology (SAT). Featuring electronically controlled magnetic valves for variable damping, the new suspension offers a wide range of adjustments – from maximum comfort to stiffness and trail support at the push of a button. The SCU (Suspension Control Unit) adapts the damping in real time depending on the driving style and the surface you are traveling on, all by analyzing the huge amount of information provided by the sensors and the IMU.

All suspension settings can be changed directly from the instrument cluster, selecting five different damping modes via the TFT screen: AUTO, COMFORT, RAIN, STREET and SPORT. Two more modes are available if you opt for the SUSPENSION PRO package, which unlocks TRACK and PRO modes.

SUSPENSION PRO offers three automatic preload settings: LOW, STANDARD and HIGH. In this case, the suspension is able to automatically calculate and adapt the preload based on the rider’s weight and recreate 3 distinct geometries, AUTO-STANDARD, AUTO-LOW and AUTO-HIGH. SUSPENSION PRO also allows for an Anti-Dive setting, which keeps the front end stiff and stable even under heavy braking.

Factory start: to make MotoGP starts



Inspired by the very famous “lower” that we see used in MotoGP™, the Factory Start system automatically adjusts the preload of the shock absorber, reducing it, to allow an increase in weight on the rear wheel, drastically improving acceleration at the start.

Wheels and brakes



The KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R and KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO are equipped as standard with dual-compound MICHELIN Power GP tyres. The rims are 17 inches and feature a 120/70 at the front and a 200/55 at the rear.

Braking the 190 HP of the 1390 SUPER DUKE R are two Brembo Stylema 4-piston monobloc calipers, which bite two 320 mm floating discs. Behind a double-piston caliper and a 240 mm disc. The new Brembo MCS (multiple-click-system) pump completes the package.

Motor



For 2024 the aim was to take a major step forward in terms of power, whilst keeping weight to an absolute minimum to chase the much coveted 1:1 power-to-weight ratio and maintain the character for which the KTM SUPER DUKE is known.

In this regard, the bore was increased to 110 mm from 108 mm, which brought the displacement to 1350 cc. Furthermore, the new camshaft allows two distinct valve lifts depending on the rotation speed. These precautions allow an increase in power and maximum torque along the entire power range. The result? A power of 190 HP at 10,000 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, all while complying with EURO 5+ approval.

New throttle bodies with inlet diameter increased to 60 mm compared to the 56 mm of the “old” KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R. Improved atomization of the air-fuel mixture, for smoother acceleration and greater torque thanks to more efficient air-fuel mixture at all speeds.

The gearbox of the 1390 SUPER DUKE has been updated by shortening the fifth and sixth gears, to further improve responsiveness.

Electronics



The electronics package on the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R and 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO is top notch. From the 5-inch TFT screen we can set 5 riding modes: RAIN, STREET, SPORT, with PERFORMANCE and TRACK modes available as options.

RAIN mode is the most conservative mapping and is used when traction is not optimal. Maximum power is reduced to 130 HP with maximum traction control and less aggressive throttle response. The aiming system avoids wheelie in all conditions.

STREET mode unleashes all the power, the throttle response is standard and the traction control settings suitable for road driving. In this mode the SUPER DUKE allows a slight wheelie.

In SPORT mode the SUPERDUKE makes us understand what it is capable of: maximum power, the accelerator response is more direct and the traction control allows a slight slip of the rear wheel.

PERFORMANCE mode (optional) allows a high level of customization, with personalized selection of traction control intervention and accelerator response. You can also deactivate anti-wheelie and activate Launch Control.

TRACK mode (optional) allows the same level of customization as PERFORMANCE mode, but is 100% READY TO RACE. It allows two view settings on the display, with a focus on lap times or telemetry data. In these modes, only the main information is displayed, while the secondary information is ignored. Anti-wheelie can be deactivated and Launch Control is ready to be engaged.

The innovations don’t end here: the brand new Engine Brake Control function allows you to set the engine braking level on five intervention levels. The anti-surge can now also be set, also on five levels. Then, for the more savvy, it can also be turned off.

Prezzo



We still don’t have specific details on the price of the two new 1390 SUPERDUKEs. The equipment is complete and the components are of a high level, it certainly won’t have a new entry price.