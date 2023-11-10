Suara.com – PT Krama Yudha Tiga Berlian Motors (KTB), the official distributor of commercial vehicles from Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corporation (MFTBC) donated 1 unit of Mitsubishi Fuso Fighter

KTB President Director Nobukazu Tanaka symbolically handed over the vehicle unit that would be used for the practice to the Principal of SMKN 5 Surakarta, Ties Setyaningsih.

Also present on the same occasion was the Director of Administration & HR Division PT. KTB Prasetio Hartono; General Manager Operations Central Java PT. Sun Star Motor Darwin and General Manager of East Java & Bali Operations – Sun Star Motor Nur Amin.

The donation of practical vehicles for SMK Negeri 5 Surakarta is part of a series of KTB corporate social responsibility activities under the KTB Fuso Vocational Education Program (KTB FUSO VEP).

“Through the KTB FUSO Vocational Education Program, KTB always strives to share the latest knowledge and technology owned by Mitsubishi Fuso for the advancement of vocational education in Indonesia,” said KTB President Director Nobukazu Tanaka.

Previously, KTB had donated 1 unit of Mitsubishi Fuso Canter Euro4 to SMK Negeri 1 Kepanjen, Malang, East Java. In total, there are eight combination units of the Canter and Fighter

KTB FUSO VEP itself is a KTB CSR program that focuses on developing the quality of human resources through vocational education in the automotive sector.

This program has been implemented by KTB since 2017, which includes collaboration on certified automotive training for vocational school teachers and students, facilitation of field work practices in the official Mitsubishi Fuso Dealer network, and development of practical learning facilities in partner schools.