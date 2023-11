It was 85 years ago yesterday that the Nazis in Germany attacked everything Jewish: hundreds of Jews were rounded up and murdered, shops and houses destroyed, books burned. The unprecedented act of aggression and violence against German Jews is known as Kristallnacht. Thirty thousand Jews fled from Germany to the Netherlands after November 9, 1938. A number also came to Deventer. They stood in front of a closed door. The refugees were not exactly received hospitably, Rutgers knows.