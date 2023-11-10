loading…

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that it was impossible for the Russian military to be defeated. Photo/Illustration

MOSCOW – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed, military Russia impossible to beat. His comments follow recent claims by President Vladimir Putin that Western governments are lowering their expectations regarding the outcome of the Ukrainian conflict.

“It is time for everyone in Kiev and Washington to realize: it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield,” Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin as quoted by RT, Friday (10/11/2023).

Putin claimed Western countries are now changing their stance and saying different things compared to their previous insistence on inflicting military defeat on Russia.

Also last week, Ukraine’s top military commander, General Valery Zaluzhny, admitted in an article published by The Economist that Kiev’s forces were unlikely to make a “deep and beautiful breakthrough” in the conflict with Russia, unless equipped with more advanced weapons by the West .

He stated that the fighting was deadlocked and could drag on for years, although Peskov responded to that assessment by insisting that Moscow’s forces were not deadlocked.

He further claimed that Ukraine’s hopes of defeating Russia were preposterous from the start.

Citing unnamed US officials, NBC reported last week that behind closed doors Washington had been pushing Kiev for talks with Moscow. The outlet also claimed that the US had held “delicate” informal discussions with Kiev regarding the concessions Ukraine would be willing to make in possible peace talks.

A State Department spokesman denied the claims, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeated that his government would not enter into negotiations unless Russia withdrew its troops from the region bordering Ukraine by 1991.

According to NBC, Western officials are increasingly concerned that Ukraine is “running out of troops,” and also fearful about their ability to prop up Kiev with arms shipments in the long term amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Media speculation has recently increased after Ukraine failed to make significant progress despite months of counteroffensive. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 90,000 troops in the operation, which began in early June.

(ian)