These have been quite busy days: Rockstar Games has finally set a date for the premiere of the GTA VI trailer. Many people have lost their minds and only have eyes for the game that puts half the internet in check. However, the rest of the industry has moved on. For example, on November 8 and 9 we celebrated that Death Stranding and God of War: Ragnarök turned four and one year old respectively.

While Kojima Productions didn’t do much to celebrate the four years of Death Stranding, Santa Monica Studio has certainly celebrated it in style… and that’s not a figure of speech: they made Kratos and Atreus (Andy Lang and Paul Calvert) breakdanced to the artist’s song BOY Mashed background. The tweet is worth watching on loop:









It turns out that this little dance has a history. And LoweLead Technical Animator at Santa Monica Studio made a thread quoting the tweet to explain where those animations came from: “I may be partially responsible for this,” he says. Apparently, a team member was caught breakdancing like Kratos as an inside joke.

Early in development, we were doing motion capture with the UI team. You know those moments in the menu where Kratos and Atreus inspect their weapons, exchange positions, etc. (…) When you are on stage, there is live feedback, so participants can see a large television screen with their movements mapped onto the game characters. It’s not uncommon for people to see that and waste time between takes.

It turned out that Andy Lang from our UI team, who had dressed up for the session, is also a very good breakdancer, so of course you have to capture some of that while the team had them on stage. (…) It was originally just meant to be something for the team, but I’m so glad we can share this fun, silly thing with more people!

But the party doesn’t end here! Santa Monica Studio He also shared a video that shows scenes of missing shots and that have bugs never seen before. Some are simply hilarious and show that developing a video game of this caliber is far from being easy and fast.

This video also shows Kratos’ dancing side in a stage that the developers called: God of Dance (minute 1:34). It is important to keep in mind that many of the scenes belong to quite early moments in development… although some bugs seem to be from versions close to the end. If you want to see God of War: Ragnarök In short, we recommend you go to the end of the video.

