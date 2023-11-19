The creators of PUBG already seem to be preparing their next big game, an extraction shooter designed to be launched in 2024 and for which we still only know its code name.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is played on PCSteam Deck, Xbox, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch, without forgetting PUBG Mobile in mobiles con iOS y AndroidBut Krafton already think about the new: ‘Project Black Budget‘.

Los PUBG creators and the new project in UE5 without a name they have just announced this next big game, it is a extraction shooter planned for release in 2024.

We learned about the announcement from the summary of its latest fiscal results, where the Korean developer revealed that the game was going to arrive – according to its plans – in the second half of 2024.

Not much is known about the project, although if we get into technicalities in reality nothing is known; beyond that it will be a extraction based shooter.

The game would be another of the many extraction shooters that have entered the market in recent years, something that Bungie is also preparing with Marathon and its ‘ultimate Game as a Service’.

Many developers and publishers are apparently sure that the genre is the next big trend and that is why they have started to advertise them, something similar to what has been happening with the GAAS.

But as they say from Insider Gaming, most of the time extraction-based shooters have not been as successful as expected among the gaming community.

Giants like Call of Duty and Battlefield tried to enter the scene, futilely. But Krafton knows this well (it seems) and many of the developers on “Black Budget” have participated in the desarrollo de PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

PUGB has been on the cover and background on many consoles

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was a tremendous success and has several records, such as being the first game to have 2 million concurrent players on Steam and being the only one that has 3.2 million players at the same time on the platform.

Whether or not Krafton can successfully enter the extraction shooter market remains to be seen, but the art suggests that they are going in a different direction.

Could it be that Krafton, after PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, has its next successful game in 2024 with ‘Project Black Budget’? Time will tell.