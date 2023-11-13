Suara.com – Chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep hopes that the 2024 elections will run smoothly. Kaesang also prayed that the three pairs of presidential and vice presidential candidates participating in the 2024 elections could compete in a sporting manner.

“Yes, we still give the message that hopefully the 2024 election can run smoothly, there won’t be any serious problems, it won’t divide society,” said Kaesang on the sidelines of a political safari activity in Medan City, North Sumatra, Monday.

President Jokowi’s youngest son hopes that each pair of candidates will work together to ensure that society is not divided.

“Competition is normal, don’t divide society. “People can have different choices, but don’t be hostile and conflict,” said Kaesang.

Three Candidate Candidates

Previously, the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) had named the pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, and Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka as presidential candidate pairs competing in the 2024 Presidential Election.

This determination was made after the KPU verified the documents and looked at the results of the health tests for the three foods.

This determination is stated in the decision of the RI General Election Commission Number 1632 of 2023.

The Anies-Muhaimin pair was supported by the NasDem Party, the National Awakening Party (PKB), the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), and the Ummat Party.

The Ganjar-Mahfud pair was supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), the United Development Party (PPP), the Indonesian Unity Party (Perindo), and the People’s Conscience Party (Hanura).

Meanwhile, the Prabowo-Gibran pair was supported by the Greater Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), Golongan Karya Party (Golkar), National Mandate Party (PAN), Democratic Party, Crescent Star Party (PBB), Indonesian People’s Wave Party (Gelora). Then the Indonesian Republican Guard Party (Garuda), and the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), as well as the Adil Makmur People’s Party (Prima) did not qualify to participate in the 2024 elections. (Antara)