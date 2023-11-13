Suara.com – Chairman of the General Election Commission (KPU) Hasyim Asy’ari reminded presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs (presidential and cawapres) participating in the 2024 presidential election to convey the structure of the national winning team.

This is because Law Number 7 of 2017 regulates that the national winning team for presidential and vice presidential candidates must be submitted to the KPU a maximum of three days before the campaign period.

“Because the new candidate pairs were determined today, of course after today the winning team or campaign team for each vice presidential candidate will be presented,” he said at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta on Monday (13/11/2023).

“So, according to the provisions in the Election Law and PKPU, the maximum is three days before the campaign starts. If the campaign starts on November 28 2023, then three days before that, the maximum limit is November 24, which is the maximum limit for each candidate pair to submit their team name. campaign,” he said.

Previously it was known that the KPU had named three pairs of presidential and vice presidential candidates for the 2024 presidential election, namely Anies Baswedan with Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar Pranowo with Mahfud MD, and Prabowo Subianto with Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

KPU member Idham Holik explained that the three pairs had met the presidential threshold provisions or the nomination threshold of 20 percent of DPR seats or 25 percent of the national vote from the combined political parties supporting the candidate pairs.

Then, the three couples were also declared to meet the health requirements after each couple was examined by a team of doctors from the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital.

Furthermore, said Idham, the results of the verification of administrative documents for the three candidate pairs were also declared to have met the requirements.

“The KPU has stated that the presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs Anies Rasyid Baswedan and Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar proposed by the political parties Nasdem, PKB, PKS have been declared eligible and declared as presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs for the 2024 simultaneous elections,” said Idham in KPU Office, Central Jakarta, Monday (13/11/2023).

“The KPU has stated that the presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD proposed by the political parties PDIP, PPP, Perindo and Hanura have been declared eligible and declared as presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs for the 2024 simultaneous elections,” he continued.

“Furthermore, the KPU has stated that the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka proposed by the political parties Gerindra, Golkar, Democrat, PAN, PSI, PBB, and Garuda have been declared eligible and declared as presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs. president for the 2024 simultaneous elections,” added Idham.

After determining the pair of presidential and vice presidential candidates, the KPU will hold a draw for serial numbers on Tuesday (14/11/2023).