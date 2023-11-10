Suara.com – SuaraBogor.id- The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) searched the house of the Chairman of Commission IV DPR RI, Sudin in Raffles Hills Cibubur, Harjamukti, Cimanggis, Depok, West Java (Jabar), Friday (10/11) evening.

Based on monitoring, currently the location of the luxury house in Block E2 No.31 Raffles Hills is being searched by a team of KPK investigators.

There were 5 Toyota Innova units which were thought to be vehicles of the KPK investigative team parked on the road in front of the house of a politician from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle or PDI-Perjuangan.

In rainy conditions, police and security were also seen guarding the front of Sub-Department’s house in Rafles Hills.

According to information, the team that searched Sudin’s house arrived at the house. The curtains of the house which was thought to be Sudin’s work room also appeared to be closed.

Meanwhile, when confirmed by the Head of the KPK News Department, Ali Fikri, confirmed that the KPK had carried out a search of the house of the Chairman of Commission IV DPR RI, Sudin.

“The information we received is correct, and activities are currently still ongoing,” said Head of the KPK News Section, Ali Fikri, when confirmed by journalists.

According to information circulating, the search of Sudin’s house was related to a corruption case that ensnared former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

However, the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) could not yet be asked for information regarding the search which is still ongoing.

Contributor Rubiakto Rubi