Suara.com – The Corruption Eradication Commission invited Polda Metro Jaya and National Police Headquarters to the KPK’s Red and White Building, Jakarta, Friday (10/11/2023). The meeting was to discuss the request for supervision from Polda Metro Jaya regarding the investigation into alleged blackmail carried out by the KPK leadership against Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL).

Head of the KPK News Section, Ali Fikri, said the meeting was scheduled for 09.00 WIB.

“The information we received was correct. On Friday (10/11), the Corruption Eradication Commission invited the Polda Metro Jaya and the National Police Headquarters to coordinate regarding the handling of the alleged extortion case which is currently being handled,” said Ali in his statement, quoted Suara.com on Thursday (9/11/2023).

He said the meeting was part of the process before they decided whether to accept the supervision request or not.

“This coordination is the initial stage for the KPK to listen to explanations from Polda Metro Jaya and Polri Headquarters regarding the handling of this case,” said Ali.

In the discussion later, he said he would not go into the main case, considering that it was still in the coordination process.

“From the information obtained later, the KPK will then review it to determine whether the KPK needs to carry out supervision or not. So, you need to know that the coordination stage is different from supervision,” said Ali.

Apply for Supervision

Metro Jaya Regional Police Chief Inspector General Karyoto sent a letter requesting supervision to the KPK leadership last Wednesday (11/10). Director of Special Criminal Investigation (Dirreskrimsus) Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Ade Safri Simanjuntak said that this request for supervision was carried out as a form of transparency in handling the alleged extortion case committed by the KPK leadership against SYL.

“So the letter is a request for supervision in handling criminal acts or cases of criminal acts of corruption which was sent by investigators to the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK), to assign the Deputy for Coordination and Supervision or Coordinator to the Corruption Eradication Commission of the Republic of Indonesia,” said Ade at Polda Metro Jaya, Jakarta, Friday. (13/10) evening.

According to Ade, if the letter requesting supervision is accepted, the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) will later become involved in the process of investigating the extortion case allegedly committed by its leadership against SYL. This is included in the case process for determining the suspect later.

“That is one form of supervision like that. So one of the involvements in the context of coordination and supervision is in the form of holding joint cases,” explained Ade.