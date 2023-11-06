Suara.com – Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri will certainly not attend the examination as a witness in the extortion case allegedly carried out by the KPK leadership against Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL). According to the schedule, Firli was supposed to undergo an examination on Tuesday (7/10/2023) today.

Firli Bahuri was unable to attend because he was taking part in a series of KPK and Hakordia bus road show activities in Aceh. Deputy Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission Johanis Tanak said the reason Firli was not present was not made up.

“So it’s not making it up, no. But because the conditions are like that, there needs to be a rescheduling at the request (of the inspection) of Polda Metro Jaya,” said Tanak at the KPK’s Red and White Building, Jakarta, Monday (6/11/2023) evening.

Filri’s presence in Aceh cannot be replaced, because the other four leaders each have their own activities. Deputy Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee, Nawawi Pomolango, was said to be in ill condition. Two other representatives, Alexander Marwata, left for Palembang, Nurul Ghufron was abroad.

“Well, tomorrow (today) I also have assignments with Korea. This has been divided into tasks, it has been previously scheduled, and the Chairman is also scheduled to go to Aceh,” said Tanak.

According to him, Firli’s presence could not be represented, because he was worried that the message that would be conveyed in Aceh would not be appropriate.

“If the Chairman replaces me, and I change to the Chairman, then the delivery will no longer be mixed up. So that will result in problems,” he said.

“Then we sent a letter to the National Police Chief asking for a reschedule during the inspection. And in the inspection process, it is normal to reschedule, when there are conditions that make it impossible to do so,” he continued.

He said that they, as KPK leaders, respected the legal process taking place at Polda Metro Jaya.

“It’s just because there are obstacles. So the obstacles are not made up, they were there beforehand and had been planned,” said Tanak.

As previously reported, the Head of the Corruption Eradication Commission’s News Section, Ali Fikri, did not want Firli to be called absent from the summons of Polda Metro Jaya investigators.

“So friends, you can differentiate between defaulters and confirmations. Absences don’t have confirmation, so they are not absentees. So then a witness is called for confirmation, they are not absentees. If they are absentees, if there is no notification there is no confirmation, those are witnesses anywhere, as just understanding,” he said.

Previously, the Director of Special Criminal Investigation (Dirreskrimsus) Polda Metro Jaya Kombesl Ade Safri Simanjuntak said that the summons for examination of Firli had been sent since Thursday 2 November 2023.

“Taking additional information from witness FB as Chair of the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Committee whose summons was sent on November 2 2023, for an examination schedule on Tuesday November 7 2023 at 10.00 WIB,” said Ade at Polda Metro Jaya, Jakarta, Friday (3 /11/2023) ago.

Firli was previously questioned at Bareskrim Polri on October 24 2023. He was examined for almost 10 hours. To investigators, Firli admitted to meeting SYL on the badminton court in March 2022.