Suara.com – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) again carried out a sting operation (OTT) in Bondowoso, East Java on Wednesday (15/11/2023).

“It is true that the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) this afternoon at around 11.30 WIB carried out an arrest in the Bondowoso area,” said Deputy Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission, Nurul Ghufron, in his statement, quoted Suara.com on Wednesday (15/11/2023).

Currently, the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) has not revealed the case and the parties arrested, but is suspected of arresting a number of local officials.

“The team is still in the inspection process, we will update it once it is finished,” said Ghufron.