The Kove company, alongside the enduro and road sports models, also offers a scooter, available in two engine sizes: 125 and 150. This is to broaden the range of offerings, and is aimed both at those who only have a B car license and at those who own the A2 or A and need a vehicle capable of also traveling on motorways, expressways and ring roads. The aesthetic features soft and sinuous lines that are somewhat reminiscent of those of the famous Vespa. The front is embellished by the large front light cluster, which follows the profile of the body all the way to the sides, integrating the direction indicators. The engine is the same for both; it is a four-stroke single cylinder with single overhead camshaft distribution which increases in displacement thanks to an increase in bore for the 150cc version. The maximum power values ​​are respectively 11.6 HP and 14.5 HP while the chassis, suspension and brakes remain unchanged for the two models.

The first is a double steel cradle combined with a single-arm suspension at the front and a single shock absorber at the rear. The braking system uses two discs monitored by ABS, the wheels are 13″ in sizes 120/70 at the front and 130/70 at the rear.